'It was beautiful’ - Thomas Partey on playing in the presence of fans at the Emirates stadium

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Thomas Partey was happy to see the fans at the stadium



• He will join the Black Stars in the June friendly games against Ivory Coast and Morocco



• Thomas Partey made 24 appearances for Arsenal in the just-ended season



Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey, has said that it was a good feeling for him to finally play in the presence of fans at the Emirates Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 23, 2021.



The Black Stars midfielder had the opportunity to play for the first time, with Emirates fans in attendance, since joining the Gunners on the last day of the 2020/2021 English Premier League.



Thomas Partey featured as Arsenal beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 to finish the season.



“I think we had their support today which was very beautiful. We were encouraged and when we were down they supported us. They pushed us up and in the end, this is what we need. We are very grateful."



"We had a good game and everybody gave their best, and at the end, it’s part of the game, we have to keep working hard. We have to prepare; we had to end well. So we have to be prepared for the next season," Partey told Arsenal.com.



