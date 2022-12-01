It was a sad day for me – Otto Addo on Ghana’s 2010 painful defeat to Uruguay

Sports News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach Otto Addo was saddened by the Black Stars defeat to Uruguay during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The Black Stars will take on the South American giants in their final group game as they seek to progress to the knockout stage.



Ahead of the clash, the Germany-trainer has disclosed he was saddened by the defeat to the two-time World Cup winners but is of the opinion his side will not approach the game with the mentality of avenging the painful defeat.



After two games in Group H, Uruguay have managed just a point after suffering defeat against Portugal on Monday afternoon.



Meanwhile, Ghana earned an important win to boost their chances of progressing to the round of 16.



The Black Stars inflicted a 3-2 win over the Asian giants to boost their chances of qualifying to the knockout phase.



The four-time African champions must avoid defeat against Uruguay to book a spot in the Round of 16.



At the pre-match conference, Otto Addo has asserted he and his charges will approach Uruguay’s game like any other much.



“In general, it is about perspective. If the same incident had happened the other way round people would have talked about it and for him, it is not a topic” he said.



“It was a sad day for me but based on my perspective it is not a big topic and going into the match like any other match”



The 2016 European champions, Portugal are currently on the summit of Group H with six points, ahead of Ghana, who have three.



Meanwhile, Uruguay and South Korea both have one point each ahead of the final group games on Friday.



Ghana were denied a semifinal berth at the World Cup courtesy of a Luis Suarez handball incident in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward prevent a goal-bound header from Ghana's Dominic Adiyiah in the final minute of extra time at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg.



Suarez essentially produced a save on the line worthy of a goalkeeper and he was shown a straight red card as a result.



Ghana were also awarded a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan’s attempt from 12 yards crashed into the crossbar, which resulted in Suarez going mental on the touchline and sent the game to a shootout.



Uruguay won the penalty shoot-out to progress to the semifinals with Luis Suarez celebrated for his demonic act.