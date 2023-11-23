It was a poor decision to start Andre Ayew against Comoros - Coach Robert Sackey

Sports News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Princesses head coach, Robert Sackey has slammed Chris Hughton's decision to start Andre Ayew against Comoros.



In the second Group I game against The Coelacanths on Tuesday in Moroni, Andre who was unused in their first group game against Madagascar was named in Black Stars XI for the game.



However, the 33-year-old has been clubless for seven months but joined French Ligue 1 side, Le Havre earlier this month was uninspiring and was criticized for his performance.



Mohammed Kudus replaced the former West Ham United forward before the start of the second half.



Robert Sackey in an interview insisted that Andre's leadership qualities cannot be questioned but argued that it was wrong for the technical team to start him against Comoros.



"Andre Ayew should not have started the game against Comoros," he told Asempa FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.



There is no doubt about his leadership qualities but it was wrong for the technical team to start him.



"This is a player that has not played for about seven months and so the decision was wrong.



"If he was introduced in the second half at a point when Ghana was winning that would have been fair but starting him in a game that you needed to win was wrong," he added.



Ghana, who are with three points after two games will face Mali in their next group game in March 2024.