Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a penalty - Hearts coach Slavko Matic admits

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic has admitted that the penalty his team conceded in their game against Great Olympics was legal.

The Phobians conceded a supposed controversial penalty that cost them a 1-0 loss against Accra Great Olympics.

Speaking on the incident at the post-match press conference, a furious Matic tried to be tight-lipped but ended up questioning the refereeing in the game.

"If I start to talk about referees, it's not good; more than 24 fouls in the first half, as if we are playing basketball today, we cannot play, especially in the first half; you can't cover anything else, and you will get a red card at the end. We brought in a new striker to score goals, but we didn't score."

He, however, accepted the penalty decision but was not impressed with his general performance.

"We lost for nothing; penalty it was, yes! But if I talk about refereeing today, it is not good for us. Personally, I prefer not to talk," he said.

Samuel Abbey-Qauye's goal from the spot in the second half was enough to hand Olympics a win over their neighbours.

Hearts of Oak sit 6th with 28 points after 19 games.

