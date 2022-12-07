It was a learning platform for Black Stars - Didi Dramani on Black Stars early exit

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars assistant coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, has described Ghana's participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a platform for learning.



The four-time African champions who were making their fourth appearance at the Mundial exited the group phase with three points after recording one win and two defeats.



Speaking aftermath of Ghana's exit from the ongoing FIFA World Cup last Friday, Coach Dramani noted that the highlight of the latest adventure was the experience gained by the entire team.



"The headline is the experience gained as a unit - the players, technical staff, and the management - and this should be the foundation for the future to be successful," the former Asante Kotoko coach told Daily Graphic.



"I will say the 2022 World Cup has been a platform for learning in the process of creating success and building a strong winning team.



"The technical leadership was very well structured with clear directions from the two games against Nigeria in the playoff till date," he stated.



He said that based on the promise shown by Ghana's young team, which had only two players who had tasted the World cup before - the Ayew brothers - it was incumbent on the nation to believe in the process initiated by the technical team to help reach the desired goal.



"It is important for us to keep the trust in believing in the process with a strong alignment of the whole project.



"Getting everyone on board these processes is very key to thinking and practicing established structures of the team," he explained.



Coach Dramani mentioned medical, and human performance, building a strong player database, style of play, learning with reflection, and establishing a team culture or the transitional process as the key areas which needed to be looked at going forward.



He revealed that though the performance of the team was satisfactory to the technical staff in many respects on a short-term basis, there were still many areas to improve upon in the process of building a winning team.



"That is why it’s important to emphasize the attribution of learning rather than focusing too much on performance in just short-term events," he stressed.



Contrary to the expectation of Ghanaians before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Black Stars which was the youngest team at the tournament, held the whole world spellbound with some breathtaking displays which saw them losing 2-3 to Portugal while beating South Korea 3-2 and exiting at the group stage following a disappointing 0-2 defeat to their old foes, Uruguay.