It was a good feeling - Patrick Kpozo recount playing at Old Trafford

Sports News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars left-back Patrick Kpozo has said he felt good while playing at Old Trafford against Manchester United.



The Sheriff Tiraspol defender lasted the whole game when his side lost 3-0 to Manchester United in October 2022.



Speaking in an interview on GhanaWeb's Sports Check, he it was normal for him because he played at Arsenal's Emirate Stadium which has a similar ambiance.



"I think it was a good feeling. It's not only Old Trafford, I've gone to Arsenal before and I've seen the fans and I played against Real Sociedad which is also big with a lot of fans. I think it was normal, for me it was normal," he said.



Despite the defeat, Patrick Kpozo had a decent game against Man United as people commended him for marking Antony out of the game.



The former Inter Allies man earned his debut call-up in March for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Watch the video below







