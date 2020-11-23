Sports News of Monday, 23 November 2020

It was a good call – Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwasi Fabin reacts to Isaac Kwain’s red card

Aduana Stars coach Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin has reacted to Isaac Kwain’s red card in their 1-1 stalemate with King Faisal in Techiman on Sunday.



The fire boys held the Isha Allah outfit at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in matchday two of the Ghana Premier League.



Yahaya Mohammed opened the scoring for Aduana before Frimpong Boateng levelled the pegging in the second half.



Reacting to referee Wiseman Ghansah’s decision to send Isaac Kwain off in the 69th minute, Fabin commended him as he believes it was a good call from the referee.



'Our problem was match fitness but all in all, we got a point. The red card on Isaac Kwain was a good call from the referee; he deserved to be sent off.'



Aduana Stars host Bechem United in match week three in Dormaa whiles King Faisal also to travel to Obuasi to play Ashantigold SC.

