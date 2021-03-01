Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

It was a difficult game against Hearts of Oak - Latif Anabila

Kotoko drew 0-0 with Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko midfielder Latif Anabila believes his outfit faced tougher opposition in their Ghana Premier League matchday 14 outstanding fixture against sworn rivals Hearts of Oak.



The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



After just three minutes, Kotoko were handed an opportunity to take Kwame Poku clattered inside the box by Nuru Sulley and the referee Selorm Yao Bless rightly whistled for a penalty.



Opoku quickly elected himself to take it from 12 yards and the club's top scorer dragged it to the left but Richard Atta dived to the right spot and grabbed it firmly.



In the dying embers of the game, Abalora gifted Hearts of Oak a penalty has he cynically brought down Isaac Mensah but the Ghana international goalkeeper produced a brilliant save to stop Mensah's shot.



“It was a tough game; we came in to win and unfortunately we had a draw” he said after the game.



“We were a bit down because we think we deserve to win this game because in the second half we created a lot of chances”