It shows the kind of person he was – Randy Abbey on Christian Atsu’s charity works

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Randy Abbey has described the death of Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu as painful.



Like most Ghanaians, the ace broadcaster is deeply hurt by the demise of the former Chelsea winger and wants the country to give his family all the support needed to navigate a tough period in their lives.



Speaking on the Tuesday, 21 February 2023 edition of his show, Dr. Randy Abbey expressed concern for Christian Atsu’s wife and children.



He also noted that the eulogization of Christian Atsu’s charity works is a testament to the kind person he was.



“The circumstances of his death are unfortunate. We all know that we will depart this world we don’t expect to go under that circumstance so it’s a very painful one. We also look at the young family he has left behind and it's quite hurtful and painful.



“At this point, they all need our support. He gave us a lot to cheer about on the field of play. He gave us a lot of joy and I’m sure we’ll all remember him.



“ I’ve heard people speak about his philanthropy and good deeds and it speaks about Atsu the person. I think it (the talk about Atsu’s charity works) is good. It speaks a lot about who he was as a person. We’ve seen people die under tragic circumstances but not everybody gets the kind of testimony that is being about Atsu the person”, he said.



Christian Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 17, 2023, after his body which had been trapped in the remains of a collapsed building in Turkey was discovered.



The body of Christian Atsu arrived in Ghana on Sunday for a short ceremony which was attended by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his family, and some members of the football fraternity.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia promised that the government will work with the family to give Atsu a befitting funeral.



“It is a very sad day that we are here to receive the remains of our brother, Christian Atsu. The earthquake that struck Turkey was devastating, and we prayed every day that passed for our brother to be found but when he was found, he was no more,” he said.



“He was much loved and we will surely miss him. It is a very painful loss, and we pray that the soul of our brother rests in the bosom of our maker. We extend our sincere condolences to the entire family for their loss and I would like to say that the State will be fully involved with the family in providing him a befitting burial,” Bawumia declared.



His death was confirmed by his agent Nana Sechere in a tweet in the early hours of Saturday with further corroborations from his club and the Ghanaian embassy in Turkey.





