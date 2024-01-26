It's wrong-headed - Kweku Baako on calls for dissolution of GFA after AFCON debacle

Sports News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide holds that calls for dissolution of the Ghana Football Association after Ghana’s latest disappointment from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations are misguided.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program via text, Baako opined “Dissolution of GFA wrongheaded”.



There have been widespread calls for the government to crack down on the Ghana Football Association by dissolving the association and instituting measures for a complete revamp of Ghana football.



The proponents of this call hold that the atrocious performance of the Black Stars in Ivory Coast is the clearest sign of the depth of destruction of Ghana football and that a more radical action needs to be taken.



They refuse to accept that Chris Hughton was solely responsible for the poor performance of the Black Stars and want heads to roll at the FA.



The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.



The GFA have subsequently announced a five-member committee to hunt for the new Black Stars coach.



On Thursday, January 25, 2024, the GFA announced the roadmap to the appointment of a new Ghana coach.



The search committee will be chaired by Vice President of the Ghana Football Association Mark Addo. Legal Practitioner and law lecturer Ace Ankomah (Esq.) will act as Vice Chairman of the search committee, with the Director of Coaching Education of the GFA, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Ghana football legend Opoku Nti and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as members.