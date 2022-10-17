It's unprofessional - Prince Tagoe slams Samuel Boadu for entering inner perimeter during Bamako game

Sports News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Prince Tagoe has slammed the club's former head coach, Samuel Boadu for showing up at the inner perimeter during the second leg of Hearts of Oak's CAF Confederations Cup playoffs against AS Real Bamako on Sunday, October 16, 2022.



Tagoe said Boadu's act was unprofessional, explaining that the latter showing up at the inner perimeter to talk with the players was wrong.



Speaking with Angel TV, Tagoe suggested that the ex-gaffer could have contacted the players on the phone, if he had an intention of engaging them.



“I think what Samuel Boadu did wasn’t right. Professionally, I don’t think it’s right to go into the inner perimeter. He should remember he is a coach and not a supporter. He could’ve called the boys on phone to motivate them if that was the intention.”



Hamza Obeng, who was present at the stadium and worked as Boadu's assistant at Hearts of Oak, explained what led to the former manager entering the inner perimeter.



"I would want to correct a wrong assertion. I was seated at the VVIP throughout the game with Boadu’s wife. Because it was creating a scene, he had to give in and join them on the field. I would want to place on record that, Boadu never went to the dressing room as being reported." He told PhobiaXtra.



Hearts of Oak won the game 1-0, failing to overturn their 3-0 defeat from the first leg. AS Bamako then sailed through to the group stage winning 3-1 on aggregate.





