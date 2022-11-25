It's unfortunate - Tariq Lamptey on Black Stars defeat against Portugal

Sports News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Tariq Lamptey has expressed his displeasure about Ghana’s defeat against Portugal in 2022 World Cup opening fixture.



The Brighton and Hove Albion defender made substitute appearance when the Black Stars suffered a 3-2 defeat to the European giants on Thursday.



Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in World Cup history to score five times, with his second-half penalty giving Portugal the lead.



Ghana's Andre Ayew then equalized, but two goals in three minutes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao secured the victory and moved Portugal to the top of Group H, despite Osman Bukari's late winner.



“We worked hard in training, we believed in ourselves and we knew we could get something positive from the game but unfortunately we couldn’t get anything from the game”



“We will take the positives and build on it for the next game” he said.



The 2016 European Champions currently sit top of Group H with three points.



Meanwhile, the defeat means Ghana are bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.



The Black Stars will now turn their attention to their upcoming matches against South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2, respectively.







