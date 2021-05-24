It's unacceptable to incite supporters against match officials - Herman Hesse

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse, has implored officials of Ghana Premier clubs to desist from inciting their supporters against referees.



His comments come after Asante Kotoko Greater Accra PRO, Seth Nii Darko, alleged that referees colluding to hand Hearts of Oak what he deemed undeserving points after the Phobians controversial 2-0 win over Elmina Sharks on matchday 25 game at the Accra Sports Stadium.



But Herman Hesse believes such comments should be condemned especially with the recent incidents of hooliganism that have gripped the local league.



“Nii Darko’s comments need to be condemned. Statements like that are very dangerous,” he told Citi TV.



"The utterances of leaders are easily believed by the fans, so we must be mindful of what we say in the name of agenda.



“Very soon, Hearts will face Kotoko, and we don’t want a repeat of May 9," he added.



Hearts of Oak secured a 1-0 win against Techiman Eleven Wonders over the weekend.



The win has propelled the club to move to the top of the league log with 46 points.



Hearts of Oak will host Berekum Chelsea in the matchday 27 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.