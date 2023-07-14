It's tricky group – John Paintsil cautions Ghana ahead of WC qualifiers

Sports News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Former Ghanaian international John Paintsil has sent words of vigilance to Ghana’s Black Stars not to downplay their opponents in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which begins in November.



The African draw of the qualifiers was announced on Thursday, July 14 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast where Ghana will come up against Mali, Comoros, Madagascar, Central African Republic (CAR), and Chad for a place in the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.



The four-time AFCON winners look favorite ahead of the other opponents who are to feature in the World Cup, with Ghana featuring in the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 editions respectively.



According to John Paintsil, Ghana could be punished and eventually miss the tournament if they don’t prepare adequately for the qualifiers.



“It’s not a difficult group but a tricky one. We have Mali, Madagascar, CAR, and Comoros, which have a history with us. Comoros believes their history against us at the Nations Cup is still there”, he said.



“Countries paired against Ghana in the group have an upper hand because they have nothing to lose playing us. If we beat them, it’s no use, but if they beat us, it’s big news and that tells you it’s a tricky group. Mali is the most stubborn football country in Africa because they can upset you anytime”.



Joseph featured in two World Cups (2006 and 2010) editions in Germany and South Africa respectively and has capped 86 times for the Black Stars of Ghana from 2001 to 2013.



