It’s the duty of clubs to promote Ghana Premier League, not GFA - Anim Addo

Sports News of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

An Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Samuel Anim Addo, has stated that it is the responsibility of clubs to promote the Ghana Premier League, not the GFA.



Anim Addo's comment comes amid questions about the GFA's role in promoting the league.



“Unfortunately, the money [for promoting the GPL] is with the sponsors. They said they are using it their way as part of the package," Anim Addo told Citi Sports.



"It’s not with the FA; the GFA uses our social media handles regularly. You would bear witness with me that we’ve done well when it comes to video materials, a lot of production; highlights, we have done very well with that."



Anim Addo emphasized that the clubs are the main beneficiaries of the league, and it is their duty to promote it. His comments come as the Ghana Premier League has been struggling with low attendance at matches.



"The one from the clubs, that is the main beneficiaries, it is their duty, it is not the GFA’s duty," he said.