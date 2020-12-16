Sports News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

"It's such an incredible achievement for the team" - Columbus Crew skipper Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah captained Crew to win their second MLS Cup over the weekend

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah says winning the 2020 Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup is 'pretty special' for Columbus Crew.



The 30-year-old produced a sold shift in defence to help Porter's men keep a clean sheet in their 3-0 win over Seattle Sounders.



Mensah became the first skipper to led Crew to win their second MLS Cup having clinched their first title in 2008.



"It's such an incredible achievement for the team because we've been through so much as a club, city and everyone connected to Columbus," Mensah told BBC Sport Africa.



"The community and everyone behind the Save the Crew movement made it all happen, we the players and staff are just the vehicles that delivered it.



"Their determination, resilience and undying desire gave us the strength and determination to accomplish this mission because this is pretty special.



"When you look at life in the past three years, what they've done off the field and how this year has been for all, this trophy is our little contribution to say 'thank you' for everything."

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.