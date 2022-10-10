It's sad I need to retire - Enock Mwepu pens emotional farewell after his abrupt retirement

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Enock Mwepu, has penned an emotional retirement message after he was forced to end his professional career.



He asserted that he stood firm and was able to attain his dream of playing football, and even better, of playing in the English Premier League.



The Zambian expressed sadness in a statement released on Monday, October 10, 2022, that his dream had been cut short due to medical advice.



"A boy from a small Zambian township called Chambishi has some news to share," he wrote.



"He stood strong to follow his dream of playing football at the highest level, and by the grace of God, he lived his dream by reaching the Premier League. Some dreams, however, come to an end, so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received," he said.



Enock further stated that he is going to be involved in football while thanking his family, agent, the Zambian FA and Brighton for being part of his football journey.



"This is, however, not the end of my involvement with football. I plan to stay involved in some capacity."



"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that supported me in my football journey, including my wife and family, my agent 12MAN, the Zambian FA, all my previous clubs, team-mates and coaches and especially everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion," he added.



Enock Mwepu joined Brighton in 2021 from RB Salzburg for a fee of 23 million euros.



He played a total of 27 matches, scored 3 goals and provided 7 assists.



He won a total of 7 trophies in his short career. In his international career, he made 26 appearances for the Chipolopolos of Zambia, scoring 6 goals.







EE/BOG