It’s painful watching Hearts of Oak compete in Africa these days - Ishmael Addo

Accra Hearts of Oak great, Ishmael Addo has shared how painful it is watching his former club compete on the African continent following their poor results.



According to the three-time Ghana Premier League top scorer, he and his teammates succeeded in putting Hearts of Oak on the pedestal by conquering the African continent in the early 2000s.



He bemoaned that watching the club retrogress from all the hard work invested into the club gives him much pain.



"It's painful to watch Hearts of Oak play in Africa these days,” Ishmael Addo said on Joy Sports.



“It's really painful because you sit back after putting the team up there. You left with the idea that they would be better than where you actually put the team but you realize that the team keeps coming down and dropping.



“Even though we had our time and left, we still have something towards the team, we still have this passion, we still want the team to achieve better than what we achieved but now they are taking a step backwards,” he added.



Hearts of Oak have not won any match in their last three CAF inter-club competitions, conceding 13 goals in the process.



The Phobians were thumped 3-0 away to AS Bamako in the CAF Confederations Cup on Saturday.



Hearts of Oak will host AS Bamako in the return leg at Accra on October 16.



