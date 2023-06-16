It’s not true coach Kasim Mingle wants to leave – Bechem Utd rubbishes report

Sports News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United have indicated that the club is unaware of plans by head coach Kasim Mingle to leave the club.



Reports this week have suggested that the highly-rated coach is on his way to Nations FC.



Speaking in an interview, Emmanuel Gyasi Atuahene, the spokesperson of Bechem United said the club will be surprised if coach Mingle decides to leave.



"We haven't received any official letter to that effect. He is part of the project we began two seasons ago as we aim to represent Ghana in Africa either in the Champions League or Confederations Cup. He has details and is aware of the project we aim to build with him, so we will be surprised if he decides to leave,” he said.



Emmanuel Gyasi added, "However if there is something of the sort and he insists he wants to leave, we will analyse the situation and see how best it can be handled. But as it stands, there is nothing official so it will be difficult to say he is leaving.”



Coach Kasim Mingle has established himself as one of the best coaches in the local league in recent seasons.



He guided the Hunters to a third-place finish at the end of the 2022/23 football season.