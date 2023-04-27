You are here: HomeSports2023 04 27Article 1756478

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's not true - Balotelli rubbishes Jose Mourinho's claims against him

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jose Mourinho (L) and Mario Balotelli (R) during their time together at Inter Milan Jose Mourinho (L) and Mario Balotelli (R) during their time together at Inter Milan

Former Inter Milan forward, Mario Balotelli has denied Jose Mourinho's claim that the former declined a meeting with him to go watch Formula 1.

Mourinho in an interview with BT in 2022 sarcastically narrated that, while at Inter, he scheduled a meeting with Balotelli but the player snubbed him to watch 'Formula 1'.

Speaking on Muschi Selvaggio’s podcast, the ex-Italian footballer said Mourinho's claim was false.

“There was an interview where Mourinho says I didn’t go to a meeting with him because I went to the Grand Prix. It’s not true.”

Mourinho in his interview said: “I told Balotelli to be at my office by 2 pm for a meeting and when I called him he’d gone to watch Formula 1. He said, ‘meetings in your office I can have every day, but to see the Formula 1 is only once a year in Italy.’ A couple of days later I had to laugh.”

Balotelli went on to disclose that the Portuguese gaffer has a unique style of getting the best out of players by pocking them.

He said: “Mourinho brings out the best in you, he makes you angry and you react and put all your adrenaline out on the pitch.”

Mario Balotelli was a member of Jose Mourinho's treble-winning Inter Milan in 2010. Balotelli, who had a breakthrough season, won the Golden Boy award at the end of the campaign.


EE/KPE

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr. is a leading member of the famous Coffee Shop Mafia

Den of blackmail and extortion – NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report

Businessleading business icon

Afua Kyei, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director at the Bank of England-UK

Afua Kyei becomes Bank of England Chief Financial Officer

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Empress Gifty

‘He told me he wanted a divorce’ – Empress Gifty’s 2012 sad marriage story

Africaleading africa news icon

Achraf Hakimi and enstranged wife Hiba Abouk

Fact-Check: How Ivorian parody account started Achraf Hakimi divorce hoax

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei TuTu II

24- Karat reign of his Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II