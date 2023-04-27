It's not true - Balotelli rubbishes Jose Mourinho's claims against him

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Inter Milan forward, Mario Balotelli has denied Jose Mourinho's claim that the former declined a meeting with him to go watch Formula 1.



Mourinho in an interview with BT in 2022 sarcastically narrated that, while at Inter, he scheduled a meeting with Balotelli but the player snubbed him to watch 'Formula 1'.



Speaking on Muschi Selvaggio’s podcast, the ex-Italian footballer said Mourinho's claim was false.



“There was an interview where Mourinho says I didn’t go to a meeting with him because I went to the Grand Prix. It’s not true.”



Mourinho in his interview said: “I told Balotelli to be at my office by 2 pm for a meeting and when I called him he’d gone to watch Formula 1. He said, ‘meetings in your office I can have every day, but to see the Formula 1 is only once a year in Italy.’ A couple of days later I had to laugh.”



Balotelli went on to disclose that the Portuguese gaffer has a unique style of getting the best out of players by pocking them.



He said: “Mourinho brings out the best in you, he makes you angry and you react and put all your adrenaline out on the pitch.”



Mario Balotelli was a member of Jose Mourinho's treble-winning Inter Milan in 2010. Balotelli, who had a breakthrough season, won the Golden Boy award at the end of the campaign.





