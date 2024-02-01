It's not too late to sack Ken Ofori-Atta - Dan Kwaku Yeboah tells President Akufo-Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah believes that most of the criticism and attack suffered by the Akufo-Addo administration have been courted by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to Kwaku Yeboah, the Finance Minister’s persistent failure to engage key stakeholders in the introduction of some tax policies is the cause of the negative press suffered by the Akufo-Addo administration.



Speaking on Okay FM, Kwaku Yeboah outlined instances where believes Ken Ofori-Atta exhibited gross incompetence in the management of the country’s economy.



He called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Ken Ofori-Atta as he is the ‘Jonah’ in his government.



“It's not too late for President Akufo-Addo to sack him. If he will remove him, he should do it. I have never been a minister who has been hounded out by his own MPs. Most of the problems the Akufo-Addo government has faced with our economy are due to the failure of Ken Ofori-Atta to engage.



“Before you introduce a tax policy, you have to undertake comprehensive engagement. It is the reason why NCCE was established. The NCCE must engage the public but under Ken Ofori-Atta nothing like that happens” he said.



Kwaku Yeboah has been consistent with his criticism of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta. In September 2023, he mentioned him as one of three ministers who should have been fired by President Akufo-Addo.



"The government is in this situation because he couldn’t crack the whip on some of his Ministers. People are angry with the ruling government because of the attitude of some of the Ministers," Yeboah asserted.



In his assessment, he said, “Someone like the Roads Minister should’ve been gone a long time ago. The Health Minister, Finance Minister should’ve been gone already."



“The kind of work President Akufo-Addo has done, Ghanaians should’ve been hailing him by now but his inability to crack the whip on his ministers," he added.



