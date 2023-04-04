It's not happening - Ramirez's camp rejects Isaac Dogboe's challenge for a rematch

Boxing News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Robeisy Ramirez's camp has rejected the possibility of a rematch with Isaac Dogboe, following the Cuban's victory over Dogboe in Oklahoma.



Robeisy Ramirez outscored Isaac Dogboe in 12 rounds of action to become the first Cuban boxer since 1962 to win a world title.



Judges scored the bout 119-108, 118-109 and 117-110 in favour of Ramirez, who also clinched the final round with a knockdown.



After the bout, Dogboe disputed the result and called for a rematch.



However, his chances of receiving the opportunity for a rematch look slim after a member of Ramirez's team, Larry Wade disclosed that there would not be an opportunity for a rematch.



“No, I don’t see it happening, there is really no need. At the end of the day, Robeisy has earned the title, a big unanimous decision. Dogbe has been in I think three of these now – winning one of them. There’s really no upside I believe, for us. If they force it, of course, Robeisy will take the fight but I just don’t see the upside," he told JoySports.



Dogboe is likely to make changes when it comes to his promoters following his contract expiration with Top Rank.



