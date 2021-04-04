It’s more difficult playing under my father - Laryea Kingston’s son

Sports News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

“Playing for your dad is difficult because he knows you best so when you don’t give your 100% percent he can see it,” Jacob Kingston, the son of former Ghana International, Laryea Kingston has said.



Jacob Kingston used to play for his father’s club, KingStep FC, a club in the Division Two League in Ghana.



As the son of a former footballer, Jacob disclosed that his father’s desire to see him play at the apex demanded that he gave off his best at training and during matches.



According to him, failure to bring on his A-game in matches sometimes attracted the anger of his father who is also the coach of the club.



“It’s tough,” Jacob Kingston told GhanaWeb, adding that, “Playing for your dad is difficult because he knows you best so when you don’t give your 100% percent he can see it and that in turn makes him turn his anger to you.”



“Every father wants to see his child succeed, so it’s more difficult playing under my father,” the Great Olympics forward added.



Asked if there were any punishments he was subjected to, Jacob said “No hard punishments but he can go days without talking to me, that’s more difficult for me because I always want his love around me."



Watch video below:







