It's impossible to replicate Abedi Pele's achievements - Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew, the son of Ghanaian football maestro, Abedi Pele has disclosed that it is impossible for him to replicate the achievements of his father.



Jordan Ayew who was born into a family of footballers expressed that he does not feel pressured to replicate his father's achievements.



In a recent interview with GTV Sports+, Jordan acknowledged that his father had already accomplished great things in his career and it would be impossible for him to reach that same level.



"I don't come under pressure at all. My dad has done his part and he did it very well, so it's impossible to get to even get that level. I always say it and I am open.



According to Jordan Ayew, he aims to make a name for himself and represent the family to the best of his abilities.



"What I can do is to make a name for myself and try and be as good as I can and represent the family as good as possible," he said.



Abedi Pele, widely regarded as one of the greatest African footballers of all time, had an illustrious career which included winning the African Cup of Nations three times with Black Stars and achieving success at the club level as he won the UEFA Champions League with Marseille.



