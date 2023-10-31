It's high time Chris Hughton finds solutions to Black Stars woes - Augustine Arhinful

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful, has challenged Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton to elevate his performance and meet the high expectations of Ghanaians.



Hughton, who took charge of the national team in March, has faced increasing scrutiny during his tenure, with concerns that he has yet to reach the lofty expectations placed upon him.



Arhinful is now calling for action, emphasizing that it's time for Hughton to rejuvenate the team and instill confidence.



"There is always room for improvement. So far, it's not been encouraging," Arhinful said.



Hughton's record as Black Stars head coach has been inconsistent, with three wins, two draws, and two losses in seven matches.



Arhinful sees this record as falling short of the standards expected from a coach of Hughton's calibre and emphasizes the need for swift improvement, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament approaching.



However, Arhinful argues that Hughton's impressive achievements in top-level club football have yet to be fully realized with the Black Stars.



"He's played the game before, he has coached before and he knows what to do to remedy the situation. I think we need to back him up but he has to also back up."



In October, Chris Hughton led the Black Stars to back-to-back defeats in friendlies against Mexico and USA.



