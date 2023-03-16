‘It’s great working with John Heitinga’ – Mohammed Kudus praises Ajax boss

Sports News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus says it is great working with Ajax coach John Heitinga.



Kudus, who has been in prolific form this season, became more efficient under the ex-Everton defender since he took over the club.



The former FC Nordjaelland star has scored 18 goals and provided 5 assists across competitions.



“My relationship with the coach is really good. I think he is one of the closest I have been to and it is great to work with him, he helps me a lot, improve my game in so many ways and also on a personal level”



“There are certain days he gives me the opportunity to practice my religion like on Fridays and stuff, it means so much to me, because respecting my religion is a big part of me as well”



“So, giving me things like this is something more than just football, so you definitely want to do your best for the coach. I have a good relationship with him and have to help him with trophy and it is going to happen” he said.