It’s great to get high praise from such fantastic ex-players - Tariq Lamptey

Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey is not letting the praises get into his head following his impressive performance for English side Brighton in the ongoing campaign.



The 19-year old has been terrific this season for Brighton helping his side beat Newcastle United 3-0 at St James’ Park on Sunday and has been praised by some legends of the game such as Michael Owen, Jamie Carragher and many others



The former Chelsea defender has been praised by fans and football pundits for his performances against Chelsea and Newcastle United this season but the youngster is not getting carried away.



“I don’t know what to say. I appreciate all the praise and I’m thankful for it, but I just have to keep working hard and keep focusing, keep putting in good performances for the team", Tariq Lamptey told Albion TV



“The main thing was the team got the win, but it’s great to get high praise from such fantastic ex-players.”



Neal Maupay praised the Ghanaian footballer for his exceptional qualities and his contribution to the team.



“Tariq is amazing. He’s been with us only six months now maybe, and he’s been on top every single day, and he’s such a good guy too. Everyone loves him in the team and every time he’s on the pitch, he gives everything he has.



“He’s so quick, he’s got great quality on the ball too, he’s a good defender. We are all grateful to have him in the team.”.



His performances have also brought up the discussion on which country he will play for as Tariq Lamptey is eligible to play for Ghana the country of his parents and England.



