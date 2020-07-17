Sports News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

It’s fair for all GPL clubs to receive same amount from the FIFA Relief fund - Bechem CEO

Nana Kwesi Darlington, is the C.E.O of Bechem United

Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United FC, Nana Kwasi Darlington has said it's fair for all the 18-Premier League teams to receive the same amount from the FIFA Relief fund to be shared by the Ghana Football Association.



The GFA announced that it will disburse US$270,000 to the Premier League teams with each club expected to earn US$15,000.



Earlier reports in the local media had indicated that the two Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak were to receive a bigger portion of the fund.



According to the Bechem CEO,“It is unfair to suggest Kotoko and Hearts should be given a bigger portion of FIFA COVID-19 relief fund. It is childish to say that Kotoko and Hearts should receive a bigger amount than the rest of the clubs. Which clubs do they play against in the league?”, he quizzed on Hello FM.



“We all play in the elite league which is the premier so you cannot indicate that some clubs are bigger than others. This is not a private Sponsorship where clubs should raise concerns about how the money should be shared. This is FIFA COVID-19 relief fund. So we cannot share on that basis”.



He added: “The most important thing is all Ghana Premier League clubs are getting the same amount from the stimulus package contrary to earlier reports that some were going to earn more than others. Once we're getting the same amount, its okay”.

