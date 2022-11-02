It's embarrassing talking about it - CK Akonnor on his Sports Ministry's failure to pay his salaries

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor says he feels embarrassed talking about his arrears since he was sacked by the Football Association over a year ago.



The 48-year-old had overseen the Black Stars for a year and a half before he was shown the exit door by the GFA following a 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.



Coach Akonnor is owed eight months outstanding arrears and was reportedly set to report GFA to the World governing body, FIFA, over unpaid salaries following the termination of his contract.



"It’s frustrating," Akonnor told Joy Sports. When I was actively working, I wasn’t paid regularly."



"Sometimes, it is embarrassing to talk about it."



He added, "I will answer all those questions at the appropriate time. People questioned “then why did you do it when you were not paid? those questions, I will answer them, but for now, silence is golden."



CK Akonnor, who qualified Ghana for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon was replaced by Milovan Rajevac who oversaw Ghana’s worst-ever performance at an AFCON at the last edition of the tournament in Cameroon.



The four-time African champions exited the group stage of the tournament after failing to win any of their three games, losing 3-2 to debutants Comoros Island in their final Group C game.