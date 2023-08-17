It's disappointing - Joseph Agbeko laments Ghana's lack of world champion

Sports News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian World Champion, Joseph Agbeko, has expressed his deep disappointment about Ghana's failure to produce a reigning world boxing champion despite the wealth of boxing talents in the country.



Agbeko firmly believes that Ghana has an abundant pool of exceptional boxing talent and asserts that with substantial investments in the sport, the country can nurture and bring forth a new generation of boxing superstars.



Addressing the issue of Ghana's lack of current world champions, Agbeko voiced his frustration and sorrow about the situation.



“We have the talent in Ghana than any of the African countries. We have boxing talent in Ghana than any of the African countries. So, to see Ghana without a champion is very disappointing.”, he told Citi Sports.



Ghana has in recent times had world champions in Isaac Dogboe, Richard Commey, and Emmanuel Tagoe but they were unsuccessful in defending their titles.



However, Agbeko believes governments lack of development and support for the boxing sector is the primary cause.



He said, “I think we have a lot of work to do, not only from the boxes, it starts from the top. First of all, from the government. I don’t think the government is giving Ghana boxing the support that we deserve. It’s not like we need it, we don’t need it. We deserve it.”



Ghana's world champions include David Kotei Poison, Azumah Nelson, Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike Quartey, Alfred Kotey, and Joshua Clottey.



JNA/KPE