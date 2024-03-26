It's difficult to confirm Jojo Wollacott as Ghana's number one - Otto Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Otto Addo has acknowledged the challenging situation surrounding Jojo Wollacott's bid to reclaim the position of first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars, citing the goalkeeper's lack of regular playing time at the club level as a significant factor.



Speaking ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Uganda, Addo discussed the ongoing competition for the goalkeeper spot within the team.



He highlighted Lawrence Ati-Zigi's commendable performance despite Ghana's 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the previous friendly.



Additionally, Addo praised newcomer Frederick Asare, who has made a positive impression in training sessions.



However, Addo recognised the difficulty faced by Wollacott in regaining his position. Wollacott, who was initially the first-choice goalkeeper before a broken finger sidelined him for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has encountered challenges including injuries.



Currently, he is not the primary goalkeeper at Scottish side Hibernian.



"I left it open," Addo remarked regarding the selection of the starting goalkeeper for the Uganda match.



"I have to say that Ati-Zigi had a good match. I gave him the start because he is a regular player in his club. Frederick is new and young. I think he made a good first impression."



Regarding Wollacott's situation, Addo explained, "Joseph Wollacott at the moment is not playing in his club so it’s difficult to say that he will be the number one at the moment."



However, Addo indicated that Wollacott would be allowed to showcase his abilities in the upcoming match against Uganda.



"We will decide in June who will be the goalkeeper who will stand in the goal," Addo concluded.