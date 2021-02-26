Sports News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

'It's big achievement for me' - Black Satellites coach Karim Zito reacts to semis feat

Black Satellites coach, Karim Zito

Black Satellites coach Abdul Karim Zito says reaching the last four of the 2021 CAF U20 Cup of Nations has garnished his résumé.



The ex-Ghana defender and his charges beat Cameroon 4-2 on penalties on Thursday after drawing 1-1 after extra-time to advance to the semi-final of the competition in Mauritania.



Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim saved one penalty while Cameroon's fourth spot-kick by Goni Ali smashed the crossbar.



"I am very proud of the boys and also proud of myself for qualifying," Zito said in his post-match speech



"I want to take this opportunity to thank my fellow coaches at home who never stopped trusting in me; giving me all sort of encouragement that we can make it and true to their words, we have made it and I can say we have qualified for the World Cup.



"And this is a big achievement for me and the boys themselves too."