'It's big achievement for me' - Black Satellites coach Karim Zito reacts to semis feat

Sports News of Friday, 26 February 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Black Satellites coach Abdul Karim Zito says reaching the last four of the 2021 CAF U20 Cup of Nations has garnished his résumé.
The ex-Ghana defender and his charges beat Cameroon 4-2 on penalties on Thursday after drawing 1-1 after extra-time to advance to the semi-final of the competition in Mauritania.
Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim saved one penalty while Cameroon's fourth spot-kick by Goni Ali smashed the crossbar.
"I am very proud of the boys and also proud of myself for qualifying," Zito said in his post-match speech
"I want to take this opportunity to thank my fellow coaches at home who never stopped trusting in me; giving me all sort of encouragement that we can make it and true to their words, we have made it and I can say we have qualified for the World Cup.
"And this is a big achievement for me and the boys themselves too."