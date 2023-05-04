It’s being a challenging season for us – Legon Cities PRO

Sports News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director of Legon Cities Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang has opened up on the performance of his outfit this season.



The Royals are currently 13th on the league standings with five games to end the 2022/23 campaign.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM monitored by Footballghana.com, Kwame Dwomoh admitted his outfit has endured a difficult season but said they will approach the remaining Ghana Premier League games as finals to survive.



“It’s being a challenging season for us but we can’t duel on the past, we have to focus on what is ahead of us. So we will approach our remaining five games in the league as finals because we know every single point is going to matter between now and matchday 34 of the season”



“With five games to end the season, I can assure you that we will put in our best and hope we can get enough points to survive”



Legon Cities will face Nsoatreman FC in matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.