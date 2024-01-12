It’s an honour to sign for FC Shkupi - Ghana talent Clement Ansah

Sports News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana young midfielder Clement Ansah has said it is an honour to sign for FC Shkupi from Bofoakwa Tano.



At 19 years old, Ansah, who made a significant impact in the Ghana Premier League, secured a three-year deal with the Macedonian Premier League club.



Having showcased his skills at Victory Stars before making the move to Bofoakwa Tano, Ansah demonstrated impressive consistency, making 13 appearances for the newly promoted side.



Following the announcement of his signing, Ansah shared his overwhelming joy in his remarks.



“Firstly, I want to express my utmost gratitude for the warm welcome I have received here at FC Shkupi. It is an honor and a privilege to be part of this wonderful team,” he told his new club.



“From the moment I entered this club, I was moved by the warmth and genuine hospitality shown by the players and coaching staff. It is evident that Shkupi is not just a team but a family that embraces and supports each other at every step of the journey.”



Before joining Bofoakwa Tano, Ansah was adjudged the best player in the Division One League Super Cup.