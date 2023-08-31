It's an honour - Eddie Nketiah reacts to debut England call-up

Sports News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

UK-born Ghanaian striker, Eddie Nketiah has delightfully reacted to his debut call-up to the England national team for the international break in September 2023.



The Ghana target has been named in England's squad for their upcoming 2024 Euro qualifiers.



In a tweet, Nketiah stated that 'it's an honour' while expressing his gratitude to God, and indicated that he is eager to meet the squad.



"It's an honour to receive my first senior call-up. Glory be to God - can't wait to meet up with the squad!", he tweeted.



Nketiah is one of four Arsenal players who were called up by Gareth Southgate for the first international break of the 2023/2024 season.



Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice, and Bukayo Saka are the other three who were invited to England's games against Ukraine in the Euro qualifiers and a friendly against Scotland.



Eddie Nketiah has been on Ghana's radar for a long while and is believed to have had talks with the Ghana Football Association over a nationality switch.



The English-born Ghanaian was said to be open to a switch to Ghana. He secured his Ghanaian passport in the process but it turns out the talks proved futile following his call-up to the Three Lions.



The former England U-21 would still be able to switch nationality for Ghana unless he makes three appearances for England.



He is now set for his senior debut when England face Poland in their first game of the break against Ukraine on 9 September 2023.







