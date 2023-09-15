It's an honour - Danlad Ibrahim on his appointment as Kotoko captain

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Newly appointed Kotoko skipper, Danlad Ibrahim has expressed gratitude following his appointment as the Porcupines' captain.



The former Ghana U-20 goalkeeper has stated that he feels blessed to have landed the leadership role at the Porcupines.



Speaking to the club media, he said: "It’s a huge honour for me to be named the new club captain.



"I will say it’s a blessing, and I give thanks to the Almighty Allah, to our noble technical staff and head coach, Prosper Ogum, and to our great supporters.



"I am very grateful for this, and I promise to serve wholeheartedly like I have always done since I joined [this club]," he added.



Cameroonian striker, George Mfegue and midfielder, Richmond Lamptey have been appointed as the first and second deputy skippers respectively.



Danland Ibrahim replaces outgone skipper Richard Boadu. Danlad, who is an academy graduate and is set for his eighth top-flight season, served as a deputy to Boadu last season and led the team in some games.



He will hope to lead his boyhood club to success this season under his reign as the captain.



Asante Kotoko will begin the new GPL season underway on Sunday, September 15, 2023, when they host Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.



