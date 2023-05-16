It's a worry Hearts, Kotoko are not dominating Ghana Premier League - Osei Kuffour

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour has expressed his disappointment in his former clubs not being able to dominate the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



According to him, it is surprising to see teams like Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea dominating the GPL while the two historic club perform poorly.



In an interview with Onua Sports, Kuffour, who won the league with both clubs, stated that powerhouses like Kotoko and Hearts of Oak should be the ones challenging for the league title.



However, he expressed his concern about the decline in these clubs' ability to attract top talent in recent times.



“During our time, all the best players in the country were always joining us, but it’s different now,” Kuffour stated.



“Hearts and Kotoko are not attracting the best of players anymore, and it is a major worry. Their management should sit up and restructure their recruitment plans well.”



With only four matches left in the season, Aduana Stars lead the league table, with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko trailing the Ogya Boy by seven and eight points, respectively.



