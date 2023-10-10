It's a very painful defeat - Ibrahim Tanko on Accra Lions defeat to Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko expressed his displeasure with the outcome of the match against Asante Kotoko asserting that his team did not deserve the defeat.



The capital-based club squared off against the Porcupine Warriors in a Round 4 clash of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season. In a fiercely contested battle between the two sides, Asante Kotoko managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory in added time of the second half.



Coach Ibrahim Tanko, in his post-match remarks, expressed his disappointment with the result. He believed that Accra Lions had put up a strong performance, and a draw would have been a more just outcome.



"It's a very painful defeat. I mean a lack of concentration. I think a draw could have been a better or fairer result based on how the two teams played, but this is football; one lack of concentration costs you three points. It's painful," lamented Coach Ibrahim Tanko.



Accra Lions' upcoming match in the Ghana Premier League will see them facing Great Olympic in Round 5.



JNA