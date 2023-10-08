It's a very good decision for the football lovers - JE Sarpong hails Kurt Okraku re-election

Sports News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: www.footballghana.com

Veteran coach, J.E. Sarpong has hailed the re-election of Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku as a monumental decision for football lovers nationwide.



The 2023 GFA Elective Congress was held in Tamale on Thursday, October 5th, 2023 which was supervised and monitored by FIFA, CAF, and WAFU.



Kurt Okraku continued to serve as the GFA President as he faced no opposition.



“Choosing Kurt again is a very good decision for Ghana Football because one who climbs a good tree always gets a push," he told Mothers 102.7FM.



“It’s a human institution and by own means there will be enemies and obstacles. Some may dislike you and others may like you just because of what you have.



“Kurt Okraku has gone through bashing. Some of us has spoken about him but the football people have seen that he can do something if they give him the opportunity because of his plans and what he is doing.



“Don’t forget that things were not good four year ago. I always say that they should allow him to go. Maybe he has other things to do. It is the continuation of the system. Is a very good decision for the football lovers,” he ended.



Coach JE Sarpong has managed clubs including Liberty Professionals, Aduana Stars, Hearts of Oak, and Asante Kotoko among others.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



