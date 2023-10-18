You are here: HomeSports2023 10 18Article 1864001

It’s a national disgrace – Social media users slam Chris Hughton, Mensah, others over 4-0 US defeat

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Four goals within 45 minutes condemned the Black Stars to a humiliating defeat to the United States of America as the Black Stars reached a new low under the watch of Chris Hughton.

Ghanaians who stayed woke to watch the last of the two October international friendlies were treated to a dross and dreadful performance which saw a spineless Black Stars huffed and puffed like a team without a coach.

The rout started with Giovanni Reyna’s strike on the 10th-minute mark after a poor clearance by the Black Stars.

Nine minutes later Christian Pulisic made it two from the penalty spot before Folarin Balogun struck a third on the 22nd-minute mark. It meant the Americans had hit three goals in 12 minutes.

The final goal came three minutes from the break through an indirect freekick converted by Giovanni Reyna for his second goal on the night.

The result means Chris Hughton’s side has conceded six goals in less than a week after an earlier 2-0 defeat to Mexico in Charlotte.

On social media, Ghanaians have been reacting angrily to the performance of the Black, calling for the head of Chris Hughton.

Most people believe that the performance of the team against the United States of America is the worst in the history team.

Players like Gideon Mensah have also come under severe criticism for their dreadful display in the game.

