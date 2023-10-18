It’s a national disgrace – Social media users slam Chris Hughton, Mensah, others over 4-0 US defeat

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Four goals within 45 minutes condemned the Black Stars to a humiliating defeat to the United States of America as the Black Stars reached a new low under the watch of Chris Hughton.



Ghanaians who stayed woke to watch the last of the two October international friendlies were treated to a dross and dreadful performance which saw a spineless Black Stars huffed and puffed like a team without a coach.



The rout started with Giovanni Reyna’s strike on the 10th-minute mark after a poor clearance by the Black Stars.



Nine minutes later Christian Pulisic made it two from the penalty spot before Folarin Balogun struck a third on the 22nd-minute mark. It meant the Americans had hit three goals in 12 minutes.



The final goal came three minutes from the break through an indirect freekick converted by Giovanni Reyna for his second goal on the night.



The result means Chris Hughton’s side has conceded six goals in less than a week after an earlier 2-0 defeat to Mexico in Charlotte.



On social media, Ghanaians have been reacting angrily to the performance of the Black, calling for the head of Chris Hughton.



Most people believe that the performance of the team against the United States of America is the worst in the history team.



Players like Gideon Mensah have also come under severe criticism for their dreadful display in the game.



Losing 4-0 to USA just a few months before AFCON is a seriously concerning result for Ghana & Chris Hughton.



I saw reasons for the Black Stars to be optimistic at the World Cup but so far there’s been no progress since then.



Big job to turn it around going into the tournament — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) October 18, 2023

Disgraceful performance by the Black Stars ???????? against the USA ????????. That first half was one of the worst I’ve seen in any football game, Sunday League matches included. From Chris Hughton right down to the last player, they all deserve every scathing criticism that comes their way. pic.twitter.com/8XbmRbi4dS — Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) October 18, 2023

Chris Houghton ne Black Stars: pic.twitter.com/XmdQpLnCNo — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) October 18, 2023

Never seen Black Stars team play this horrible. Goalkeeping area needs competition. The team needs a stable defense. The midfield has no cohesion to talk of even support attackers. No clear pattern/structure. So many things wrong. — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) October 18, 2023

We need to have a proper conversation about the Black Stars. It needs to be an honest, structured conversation that involves everyone. We can’t keep on like this. Shielding the team from criticism hasn’t helped. Attacking journos who speak up won’t help either. — Yaw (@theyawofosu) October 18, 2023

Officially, this is the worst first half in the history of the Black Stars since its formation in 1959. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) October 18, 2023