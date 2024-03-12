"It's a must-win game for us"- Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay ahead of Accra Lions clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay is confident the Porcupine Warriors will bounce back from their defeat to Karela United when they host the Accra Lions on Wednesday.



The Kumasi-based club suffered back-to-back away defeats since the resumption of the Ghana Premier League as their title ambitions slowly slipped away.



However, Blay is calling on fans of the club to remain patient, insisting the game against the Lions is a must-win for the team.



“Although we have disappointed our supporters by not getting the wins or the needed results in the away games as we did in the first round, that’s how football is. We all know that we had a slow start in the first round, but we were able to make amends and turn things around, and we almost went 10 games unbeaten, so it’s never too late for us," he told the club's media.



“I will also urge our supporters to keep calm. The game against Accra Lions is our focus now; it’s a must-win game because we know points build up and our position on the league log. We will not go three games without a victory," he added.



Accra Lions travel to Kumasi after thumping Berekum Chelsea 5-0 in Sogakope.