It's a moral commitment we expect him to make - Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia

Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah is not running away from the statement in which he requested former President John Dramani Mahama to show commitment to his promise of scraping the payment of ex-gratia by returning the monies already paid to him.



Kwaku Yeboah on the Tuesday, March 7 edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program explained that he was just calling on the NDC flagbearer hopeful to emulate the commendable gesture of Togbe Afede who rejected his ex-gratia.



Kwaku Yeboah said that he is more likely to support a promise by Togbe Afede to scrap ex-gratia if he was vouching for the presidency as he has given an example of his dislike for the payment of ex-gratia.



Kwaku Yeboah also opened up on the abuses he has suffered since making that controversial statement.



“Ever since Togbe Afede brought back his ex-gratia, Odi Ahenkan and myself have always praised him. This was just one of those jokes we normally make on the late afternoon show.



"Once you are in the public space, you should expect some of these things. Someone sent me an old picture of myself and I asked him, who in this world doesn’t have an old photo? It’s all part of the insult. They said "look at the picture of the villager". They’ve really abused me. I react to some of the comments on social media with laughter.



“All I said was that if Togbe Afede wants to stand for presidency and promises to scrap ex-gratia, I would believe him because he has shown an example. Some people were quoting the law, but no one mentioned the law. It is just a moral commitment we expect him to make,” he said.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah got on the nerves of NDC supporters with his call for John Mahama to return monies paid him as ex-gratia.



His call came on the back of a promise by John Mahama that if elected president of the country 2024, he would scrap the payment of ex-gratia to members of the executive arm of government and initiate moves for other arms to give up their ex-gratia.



Speaking at the launch of his campaign which took place in the Cedi Auditorium at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, in the Volta Region on Thursday, March 2, Mr. Mahama said he will take the necessary steps to scrap the payment as soon as he assumes power.



“The payment of ex-gratia to members of the executive will be scrapped. The necessary Constitutional steps to take this will start in earnest in 2025. We will also persuade members of the other arms of government to accept its removal.”



