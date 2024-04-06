It’s a known fact Black Stars are in a bad state now - C.K Akonnor

Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor believes it is a known fact that the team is a bad state at the moment.



Akonnor’s remarks come amid a series of disappointing performances by the team, which has seen just one victory in their last ten matches and early exits from their last three major tournaments.



Following a dismal Africa Cup of Nations campaign that culminated in a group stage elimination in Ivory Coast, Otto Addo assumed the reins as head coach in March of this year.



However, Addo’s tenure got off to a rocky start, with the team registering a loss and a draw against Nigeria and Uganda, respectively, in his first two games in charge.



Akonnor, who previously led the Black Stars, highlighted the urgent need to rebuild the team to elevate its standards.



“What we do know is that the team is in a bad state right now, so we need to start over, making sure everything goes well, and hopefully before we get the chance to qualify for the World Cup and the next AFCON, we will improve our standards,” he told Akoma FM.



The Black Stars are set to play crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.