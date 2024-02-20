It’s a great strike - Michael Owen stunned by Jordan Ayew’s 20-yard goal

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Former England striker, Michael Owen could not hide his admiration for Jordan Ayew’s sensational goal in Crystal Palace’s game 1-1 against Everton at the Goodison Park on February 19, 2024



Jordan Ayew scored a stunning 20-yard spectacular strike to break the deadlock for Palace in the Premier League fixture against the Toffees.



Although Everton’s Amadou Onana managed to equalize in the 84th minute, it was Jordan Ayew’s goal that resonated with fans.



Speaking after the game, Owen lauded Ghanaian’s exceptional technique that left Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford helpless.



“Ayew gets the ball out of his feet, and it’s just a wonderful strike from 20 yards out. There’s nothing much the keeper can do about that. The ball just drops to Ayew, and it’s a great strike,” Owen commented on the goal.



Jordan Ayew’s goal was his third of the season. He also has five assists.



