It's a great feeling to score a brace against Hearts of Oak - Steven Mukwala

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko striker, Steven Mukwala says it is an amazing feeling to score a brace against rival club, Hearts of Oak.



The Ugandan striker netted a brace as the Porcupine Warriors recorded a 3-2 win against Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday 14 games.



After struggling early in the season, Mukwala has been in fine form scoring four goals in three games including wins over Legon Cities and Berekum Chelsea.



Speaking after scoring twice in his Man of The Match Award-winning performance, Mukwala said, “It’s really amazing.



“I am speechless; scoring in a derby is a great feeling. In a derby…just get the three points and make the fans happy that’s all."



Kotoko forward Isaac Oppong cancelled out Linda Mtange’s goal in the first half before Mukwala struck twice in the second half.



The win has now pushed the Porcupine Warriors to the 7th position with 22 points.



Asante Kotoko will host Real Tamale United in the Matchday 15 games at the Baba Yara Stadium.