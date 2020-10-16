Sports News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

'It’s a great feeling to be part of this fantastic club' - Medeama's Kwadwo Asamoah

Midfielder Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah

Medeama SC new signing, Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed his delight after completing his move to the club on a free transfer.



The 24-year-old penned a two-year deal with the club ahead of the new season.



He joins the two-time FA Cup holders after ending his loan stint at Techiman Eleven Wonders.



"It’s a great feeling to be part of this fantastic club and I hope to contribute immensely to the club’s much desire project. I look forward to meeting the coach, his backroom staff and my colleagues to start working for this great club," Asamoah told the club's official website.



"I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to bring us success and trophies this season. I want to thank everyone who has helped in ensuring I become part of this wonderful group of people. I hope to work hard and repay the confidence and trust of coach Samuel Boadu and everyone at Medeama. I can’t wait to justify the trust on the pitch"



He moved Dreams FC in 2018 from Heart of Lions but spent last season on loan at Eleven Wonders where he excelled.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.