Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

It's a fallacy - Nana Yaw Amponsah denies reports of fight with board members

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah denies claims of bad blood between himself and the club’s board of directors.



Media reports have been rife of fallouts between the former Ghana FA Presidential Aspirant and some notable board members.



The rancor between the parties involved, reports says have derailed attempts to run the club smoothly towards the path of success.



However, in an innovative Q&A session with fans to update on happenings within the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah refuted claims of fallout between himself and the board and described such reports as fallacious.