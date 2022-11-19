It's a difficult group but Ghana will qualify - Laryea Kingston ahead of World Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder, Laryea Kingston, has admitted that the Black Stars are in a difficult group but will surely qualify from the group at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Having secured qualification to the Mundial, the West African country has been paired in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



“We’ll take it a game at a time. We are in a group that is very tough. The good thing for us is that we’ve played two teams in that group before, and we know what they are capable of doing," he said as reported by Citi Sports.



"For me, I think it’s a plus for us. We’ll do our background check on them and approach a game at a time. But I believe we going to go through our group.



"I’m sure in the current players that are going to represent us. They’ll have some videos about former players that are, are rooting and rallying behind them. For me, I think it’s a huge motivation for the team," he added.



Ghana wrapped up their preparations with a 2-0 win over Switzerland in Abu Dhabi before arriving in Doha on Friday evening.



The Black Stars, who are making their fourth appearance at the global showpiece will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.