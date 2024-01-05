It’s baffling Erik ten Hag signed Antony over Mohammed Kudus - Ian Wright

Sports News of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has entered the fray of scepticism surrounding Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag’s choice to sign Antony over Mohammed Kudus.



Despite Ten Hag’s prior experience with both players, Antony’s 100 million euro transfer to Man United has prompted questions, given his zero goals and assists in 16 Premier League games this season.



Ten Hag, who had worked with both Edson Alvarez and Kudus before joining Man United, favoured the acquisition of the Brazilian ahead of Kudus.



However, Kudus, having moved to West Ham for around 43 million euros, has showcased a more impressive performance with six goals and an assist in the same number of EPL games.



In the aftermath of Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest, Ian Wright joined the chorus of concern, echoing the sentiments expressed by Man United legend Peter Schmeichel.



“Two players in (Edson) Alvarez and Kudus he had himself and it’s baffling to me that you do sign Antony over Kudus.



“I don’t think we have needed to see too many games where you look at Kudus’ output to Antony’s output and then think ‘How can you choose this guy over this guy? When this guy is definitely doing a lot more.”