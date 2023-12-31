It’s amazing – Asante Kotoko assistant coach reacts to win over Bofoakwa Tano

Sports News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo has shared his excitement following his outfit's triumph over Bofoakwa Tano in week 17 of the Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Porcupine Warriors prevailed with a 2-0 win over the Premier League returnees as they finished the first half of the campaign in a grand style.



Steve Mukwala's brilliant brace propelled the Porcupine Warriors to the second spot on the league table.



“It’s amazing. I told you we are going to work and get a decent result and we’ve gotten more than a decent result. We were more purposeful in front of goal even though we squandered a lot of chances



“We did not start the season well but we came in at the latter part of the first round and finished strongly. Kudos to the players for the unity and their determination” he told StarTimes.



Asante Kotoko now sits in the second position with 29 points, trailing leaders Samartex by just three points.